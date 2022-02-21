John Blay's 'Wild Nature' to be launched, completing natural history trilogy of South East Forests

news, latest-news,

Wild Nature, the final book in a trilogy documenting the natural history of the South East forests, is finally set to officially launch next month. Although the work by Eden-based author John Blay was released some 18 months ago, the COVID pandemic continued to set back the launch date. Since 2001, the forests of South East New South Wales have been the focus of Blay's work, and Wild Nature has been widely praised since publication, and was recently included in WILD's top nature books of the world. The immense beauty and delicate balance of the remote landscapes of the South East forests are captured and revered through Blay's thoughtful observations and dedication to rigorous research. Seen by many as important both socially and environmentally, the trilogy documents the unique, rugged wilderness of the South East and its shared history, as well as raising questions surrounding its management. In his work, Blay examines closely the purpose and value of national parks, a topic he sees as pertinent, with "the current trend of downgrading national park protections, both across the country and in the spectacular Ben Boyd National Park locally". "This launch is an opportunity to let city people know that the region is here and it is a pretty amazing place," Blay said. "It's going to be good to talk to the Minister about what is happening in our National Parks." READ ALSO: Release of development construction tender 'makes a mockery' of consultation process Since ACM last spoke with the author in November last year, he has been flat out travelling up the coast to give talks at libraries on his trilogy, which began with On Track and Back Country. Of his keynote address to the Australian Landscape Conference at Bawley Point last week, Director Fleur Flanery said, 'Brilliant. I've received many comments about the presentation and its relevance. It was outstanding.' The completion of the South East trilogy will be celebrated at a launch in Sydney on Sunday, March 13, with James Griffin, Minister for Environment and Heritage, and Bob Debus, the state's longest serving Environment Minister. "Bob Debus increased national park protected areas within NSW by more than a third and is a committed environmentalist. His attention to details of the south-eastern landscape brought about the protection of a significant range of places here. This has been of great value for tourism, recreation and general sight-seeing," Blay said. "COVID has defeated us for so long, it's great to finally have the right moment to launch this." The free launch will take place at GleeBooks, Glebe, in Sydney from 2.30pm on Sunday, March 13. Click here to make bookings. Read also: Government 'hell bent' on national park commercial development despite 'overwhelming rejection' by community Symbol of survival: koala joey named by Mallacoota students

