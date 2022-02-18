Four Winds book sale to support women's resource centre

news, latest-news,

Four Winds is not just about world-class music. It also involves dance, performance art and audio-visual experiences. And this year, second-hand books. On March 5-6, Well-Thumbed Books at Cobargo is organising a huge book sale, with Four Winds saying it has a particularly sentimental connection to the event. Among the offerings will be a large number of books donated by the families of the late Neilma Gantner and the late Senator Susan Ryan, with proceeds going to the Bega Women's Resource Centre. Ms Gantner was one of the founders of Four Winds in 1991. She was a board member until her death in 2015, and with her son, Carrillo Gantner, was a significant benefactor. Ms Gantner was a published author in her own right and the weekend sale will be an opportunity to see, and purchase, the books she kept in her personal library at her residence at Barragga Bay. The book sale will open in the Cobargo School of Arts at 11am on March 5 and will celebrate both extraordinary women, with an introduction by Bega Valley Shire councillor Helen O'Neill.

