Hudsons Circus makes its Far South Coast debut, bringing big top to Merimbula

Roll up, the circus is coming to town! Hudsons Circus is bringing its action-packed big top show to Merimbula this month as part of its first Far South Coast tour. The family-owned circus has been in Moruya and is currently entertaining crowds in Narooma before it arrives in Merimbula for shows from February 23 to March 6. Hudsons Circus owner and ringmaster Shane Lennon is a fifth-generation circus performer who spent his childhood growing up and travelling with his father's circus, Lennon Brothers Circus, on its annual Australian tours. His wife Nancy hails from Montreal Canada and has a background in gymnastics and theatre. Together they have meshed traditional circus, contemporary circus and theatre to create a traditional circus with a modern twist. The main attractions of Hudsons Circus include the death-defying Globe of Death motorcycle riders, Full Flying Trapeze troupe from South America, BoneBreaking Leo direct from New York - a contortionist act that has to be seen to be believed - dancing ponies, performing camels and some world class clowns in a fast-paced two-hour show. Tickets are available online at www.hudsonscircus.com.au, over the phone on 0458 483 766, or at the circus ticket office from 10am daily.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/43e47aa1-f2b6-4587-88ff-4d5e0d156597.jpg/r0_912_1366_1684_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg