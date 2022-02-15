$30million in Black Summer bushfire funding welcomed, successful projects announced

news, latest-news,

More than 40 local projects totalling around $30million will be funded under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Program, with confirmation of the funding for successful applicants announced on Monday, February 14. Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain has welcomed the federal government's announcement that more money will be flowing to bushfire affected communities. Ms McBain had written to the Minister in January on behalf of local community groups who were awaiting answers and frustrated at the significant delay and said of the announcement she was glad to see so many worthwhile projects receiving some much-needed support. A spokesperson for the NSW State Office and Program Delivery said the closing date for applications had been extended from September to October last year in response to community feedback on the "challenges of completing applications while facing lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions". "Accordingly the program guidelines available on the business.gov.au website were updated and republished," the spokesperson said. Ms McBain said two years on from the Black Summer bushfires there was still a long way to go in terms of recovery. "People in our communities have been doing it really tough for a long time now, and this funding will no doubt give some of our communities a really good boost and will allow some fantastic local projects to get off the ground," Ms McBain said. "I was fortunate to meet with community groups from Bega to Tumbarumba when they were working on their grant applications, and it was my pleasure to provide my support help get many of these projects over the line." Senator for New South Wales Jim Molan said the grants would fund a broad range of recovery and resilience projects, from social and community wellbeing right through to projects that support local jobs, small businesses and infrastructure. "It was important we funded projects based on need and merit and which offered a lasting and tangible impact, tailored to local needs and conditions," Senator Molan said. "The quality of the projects funded shows that our 'locally led' approach works." Across Eden-Monaro more than $10million will go to 21 projects in the Bega Valley, more than $5million will go to 7 projects in the Queanbeyan-Palerang council area, more than $2.8million will go to 7 projects in the Snowy Monaro and more than $9million is going to 12 projects in the Snowy Valleys. In addition to these local projects, regional and national organisations will also receive millions of dollars in funding to deliver services in the Eden-Monaro region. Ms McBain said receiving the funding had not been an easy process. "Our community groups and not-for-profit organisations have put in an incredible amount of hard work writing comprehensive grant applications," she said. "What we need to see now is the money delivered to each and every project on the ground as soon as possible, with no more delays. "I've already spoken some community groups to congratulate them and the relief and happiness from individuals and groups is heart-warming." Ms McBain added that while all the funded projects were incredibly worthwhile, there were some that would benefit towns and villages not just in the immediate future, but for many years to come. "These include the Cobargo RSL Memorial Hall Redevelopment and Old Bega Hospital Community Cultural Centre, the Mongarlowe Community Hall and Refuge, the Tumbarumba Equine Club facilities upgrade and the Mount Tumbarumba Recreation Parl Trail development, among many others." For a full list of funded projects across the country, visit https://recovery.gov.au/black-summer-grants Read also: Government 'hell bent' on national park commercial development despite 'overwhelming rejection' by community Symbol of survival: koala joey named by Mallacoota students

