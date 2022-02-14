Bushfire-impacted businesses on Far South Coast to meet with ombudsman

news, latest-news,

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman (ASBFEO) Bruce Billson is set to visit the Far South Coast on Thursday, February 17, to meet with bushfire-impacted small businesses. Mr Billson says he is keen to speak with small business owners that have been impacted by bushfires at feedback sessions to be held at Mogo, Tilba and Cobargo. "We want to hear from small and family business owners who have lived experience of a natural disaster such as bushfires and have ideas about how best the government can support them to prepare and remain resilient in the case of an unavoidable event," Mr Billson says. "What we learn from small businesses in this session, will help inform the work on our current Small Business Natural Disaster Preparedness and Resilience Inquiry, including recommendations to improve education and engagement programs to best target and assist small businesses in preparing for natural disasters. "I encourage small and family business owners to take part in this important discussion." Mr Billson will be at the following locations on Thursday, February 17, to meet with bushfire-impacted small businesses: Small business operators who are unable to make a feedback session can contribute their insights here.

