UPDATE: Vote counting starts in Bega by-election

9pm Saturday, February 12 Counting in the Bega by-election has begun with Labor looking to have a strong initial lead, although there's still a while to go before a winner is declared. Polls closed at 6pm on February 12, and as of 9pm, just over 12,000 votes have been counted. Of those, Labor's candidate Michael Holland has 5142 first preference votes and Liberal Fiona Kotvojs has 4313. Peter Haggar of the Greens is next with 1042 first preference votes, then Victor Hazir of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party on 757. On the two candidate preferred count, Labor is well in front in the early numbers, with 57.2 per cent favouring Dr Holland to claim the seat that has been held by the Liberals since its formation in 1988. The night is young however, as it's estimated more than a quarter of Bega voters took advantage of pre-polling and, as of 9pm, only one of the seven early voting centres has had votes recorded on the official NSW Electoral Commission tally. There was also talk during the week that a similar number of voters made use of postal votes, which don't get counted for another week. READ ALSO: By-election day arrives, but the crowds don't...in Bega at least

