Final day's push ahead of Bega by-election

news, latest-news,

It's the eve of the Bega by-election and both lead candidates are on the final push. Hoping to retain the state seat for the Liberal Party, Fiona Kotvojs remained focused on talking to as many people as possible through the day, while Labor's Michael Holland was at Moruya's pre-polling centre meeting the locals. Neither were expecting the weekend to throw up a definitive result in the by-election. More than 20 per cent of the electorate have voted early, but it's less clear how many will take up the offer of postal voting after every registered voter was sent the packs. According to the NSW Electoral Commission, eligible postal votes won't even begin to be counted until February 19, a week after polling day, so it remains to be seen if they will have an impact on a final outcome. Regardless, Dr Holland and Labor have a 6.9 per cent deficit from the 2019 election result to turn around if he hopes to take the seat that has been a safe Liberal one since 1988 when it was created. "It's been a positive campaign, but there's big gap to make up. I'm realistic about that," he said. "I'm very happy though and I've had a lot of support." Dr Kotvojs said she would be honoured to follow up on the work Andrew Constance has done "if given the opportunity by the community". "The community has genuinely had some very challenging years and they've needed support," she said. "That's something Andrew Constance was doing, out every day providing government support. "There's still a lot of recovery that needs to happen, not just from the fires but also recovery from COVID. "I want to continue that work and as your representative in government, not only listen but be able to get stuff done." Dr Kotvojs said she would be attending the Batemans Bay polling booth to cast her own vote on Saturday. Dr Holland has already cast his and said he was looking forward to spending the weekend with his family. Voting booths across the Bega electorate are open on Saturday, February 12, from 8am until 6pm. A complete list of polling locations can be found on the NSW Electoral Commission website here READ ALSO: Everything you need to know ahead of the Bega by-election

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/2340ae43-fe64-433e-bdca-532f22921f0c.jpg/r0_59_1301_794_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg