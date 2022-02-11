My name is Norm Reed. My wife of 60 years was recently admitted to Bega Hospital. I was told by two doctors that my wife very possibly only had days left to live. I was not allowed to see my wife in hospital due to COVID restrictions. But hypocritically at the very same time, 57,000 people were allowed to attend the MCG to watch the cricket, and 50,000 people were allowed to attend the SCG to watch the cricket. The majority of these 107,000 spectators were unmasked and not socially distanced. Not being allowed to see and comfort a dying loved one is cruel and inhumane. Other people in this country would also be going through the same pain and distress that I felt. My heart goes out to them and I feel sorry for them. Like the Badja Forest Rd and Currowan fires, two big elections are bearing down on us. These elections bring the opportunity for state and national government renewal, something desperately needed. The events of the past couple of years have ignited a political passion in me. This passion led me to run as a candidate at the Eurobodalla Shire Council elections. It is also the driving force behind many new candidates stepping into politics such as retired obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Michael Holland, who is running in this coming state by-election. I first met Dr Holland when I was pregnant with my second child. It was an emotional time, but the support I received from him was invaluable. It felt good to be in trustworthy hands. Bushfires, floods and the pandemic have changed everything. Political candidates need to be in touch with their communities, now more than ever. They need to be across many issues, and have genuineness, integrity and intelligence - attributes Dr Holland certainly has. He understands the challenges facing our community and has helped many families through these unprecedented times. In his down time, he has relentlessly advocated for better healthcare for our region. These unprecedented times are seeing an uprising of unexpected leaders. They are emerging to renew our trust in politics. It would be wise of us to vote them in and use our preferences to send a message to the political establishment: Now is the time for renewal. Now is the time for change. Further to my recent letter regarding theft and vandalism of Liberal election posters, I write to update you on the deteriorating situation during this by-election. Narooma appears to be the heart of this, with defacement of posters rife and also some theft. Then we see a number of hand painted signs, without any authorisation as required by the Electoral Act, and thus anonymous and illegal, which have been screwed to trees along the Princes Highway. Some have political points to make but most are defamatory rubbish. It is ironic that those trying to send an environmental message are happy to damage trees in this way. I have placed many posters of our candidate, Dr Fiona Kotvojs, on trees; every one of them is tied on with no harm to the tree whatsoever. I note some posters fixed to power poles. This is also entirely illegal, but is a tactic used to effect before, at the last federal general election, with them remaining in place until polling day despite our protestations to the electrical supply company. We in the Liberal Party endeavour to conduct our campaigns with dignity, and respect for our opponents.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/0b00da02-4f77-43e1-aaa0-dd21a7801a83.jpeg/r0_120_2048_1277_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg