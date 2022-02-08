Boyd's Tower precinct to be closed for redevelopment, renaming of national park under discussion

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) have announced works will soon commence to improve access and repair bushfire damaged facilities at the Boyd's Tower precinct, in one of the far south coast's most popular national parks. In a media release on February 8, Kane Weeks from NPWS said the improvements to visitor facilities in Ben Boyd National Park will progress while a new name for the park is discussed with the local Aboriginal community. "As well as making the area more accessible, NPWS will also update and improve the signage at Boyd's Tower to better reflect the real history of Boyd and to celebrate Aboriginal language and culture," Mr Weeks said. "From the end of this month we'll start to refresh this popular visitor area and build purposely designed facilities to make it easier for people of all abilities and ages to enjoy. "The fire-damaged lookout over the Pacific Ocean will be replaced with a new level flooring lookout so for the first time people with limited mobility can access one of the best vantage points on the headland. "The walking track that loops around the tower will also be replaced with a track that has a flatter and wider surface, more suited to wheelchairs. "The new track will make it easier and safer for people to move around the site, while protecting the headland's natural values. "The fire-damaged amenities will also be replaced with a wheelchair accessible toilet and new signage shelter. "The carpark will be better designed to improve traffic and pedestrian flow and to accommodate increased parking spaces, modified vehicles, vans and buses," Mr Weeks said. Boyd's Tower visitor precinct is one of the main visitor attractions on the far south coast as it offers a range of experiences from bushwalking to whale watching, the NPWS media release stated. The area will be closed from late February 2022 while repairs are underway and is expected to re-open in July 2022. According to the NPWS media release, the project is being undertaken "as part of the biggest infrastructure investment in NSW national parks history, delivering $450 million of priority works that benefit the community and boost nature-based tourism across the state". Read also: Boyd's Tower 'deserves heritage recognition'; Light to Light consultation over but concerns remain Release of Light to Light development construction tender 'makes a mockery' of consultation process

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/csMAbWcnQqcKkfDnsWb3Ut/b73090c1-ae17-4ed8-8d79-1e33b670f6eb.jpeg/r0_120_1280_843_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg