EAT is back on the menu

It's been a horror couple of years for hospitality, but EAT Merimbula returns on March 10-13, with the cafes, bars and culinary stars of the Sapphire Coast coming together in this much-loved celebration of locally sourced food and beverages. After a year off due to COVID-19, EAT returns to the shores of Merimbula lake, along with the ever expanding EAT Festival. On Sunday March 13, EAT Merimbula will headline the festival where old favourites will rub shoulders with newbies like Grand Matriarch Vodka, Longstocking Bar will pump out the frothies and the famous Sapphire Coast Wilderness Oysters will be shucking. On the back of 2021's EAT on Tour success, very special partner events will take place across the region with locals and visitors invited to indulge in a series of unique paddock to plate and tide to table experiences. Cat Balou's sell out sunset oyster cruise will return as will Broadwater Oysters Shucking School, Wheeler's Long Table and TOAST Pambula will offer up an intimate small batch dinner. On Friday March 11, newly minted Tathra eatery, Pividori's will host the Merroir Tasting Room where for one night only, oyster lovers will be able to experience a tasting plate of oysters from all five of our estuaries, with carefully curated accompanying wines. Agriculture artisans Millford Acres join the EAT Festival on Saturday March 12 hosting a Cooking with Fire event where guests will enjoy the best of seasonal produce as they dine long table style in their Tanja shearing shed. Visit www.eatfestival.com.au for information and booking links.

