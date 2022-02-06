newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Pambula Beach mogul skier Cooper Woods has finished just outside the medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics. The 21-year-old Aussie missed out in the qualifying session on Thursday before piling on some scintillating scores in Saturday's qualifying sessions. A 76.74 was plenty to see the Aussie through in fourth place in the second round entries. Returning silver medallist Brodie Summers was left devastated when he missed out on advancing through the second final, but Cooper banked another 77-point run to advance in fifth. Competition hit another gear and Cooper posted a near 79-point run in the final, but Sweden's Walter Wallberg led the pack with an 83-point run with the silver and bronze medal winners both posting scores in the low 80s. "That was an awesome night," Woods said in a post-run interview. "It was something that I've been working toward since I was a young teenager. "A goal I had in the back of my head was top 10 and I would have been extremely happy with that so to make it into the top six ... I'm lost for words." Proud Mum Katrina Woods said the family were waiting on the chance to get on the phone with their son on Sunday afternoon, but said they were proud and thrilled with Cooper's result. "We're just over the moon, he skied amazing and we're just so proud, he just stepped it up with every run," Katrina said. "He never believed he was an Olympian until he did his first run, that kind of took the pressure off and then he just enjoyed every minute of it." The final qualifying run on Saturday night almost ended disastrously after finishing a superb run Woods took a tumble over the line, but thankfully the judges ruled he crashed after the finishing line and his score of 77.58 put him through neatly in seventh place. While many watched with baited breath following Cooper's stumble after the finish line in the opening final, the family were not fazed. "We knew he was well over the line when that happened and it would never come into contention," Katrina said. One of the biggest takeaways for Katrina was her son's speed down the slopes on Saturday night. "Previously he's done a bit to work more on his speed, but he went from slowest to fastest and once he found that confidence there was no stopping him," she said. "He always believed he had it in him. "We're so incredibly proud and the support everybody has shown in the community is amazing. "We always say it takes a village and his team and his team-mates, his coaches and his family and the whole community have been right behind him and he would have felt that."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/a9ba1a3f-af07-4114-b087-9c266c29d023.jpg/r0_233_1440_1047_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg