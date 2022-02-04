To all the brave people of East St Bega who rescued my daughter from a very savage dog attack. A big heartfelt thankyou from the woman and her family. Contrary to Vivian Harris's claims of lack of leadership in response to the climate emergency (BDN 19/1/22), the Labor Party, including Kristy McBain our local representative, recognises along with the rest of the world community, if we are to have any hope of limiting the rise in temperature to 1.5%, we need to dramatically reduce our carbon emissions. This requires us to urgently rebuild the entire global energy economy. Labor began this transition last time it was in government with a price on carbon as part of its emissions trading scheme. Unfortunately, in 2012, the Greens joined Tony Abbott and defeated Labor's policy by one vote in the Senate and thus helped dismantle this critical piece of policy architecture. Sadly, without a price on carbon, predictably, our carbon emissions have been rising ever since. If Ms Harris is keen to support the reduction of our carbon emissions, she could do worse than support the full list of Labor policies recently announced by Anthony Albanese some of which include: Rewiring the Nation - $20billion to upgrade and modernise the electricity grid. Australia's first National Electric Vehicle Strategy. That emissions be reduced gradually and predictably over time, consistent with industry's own commitment to net zero by 2050. Labor's plan to reduce our carbon emissions by 43% by 2030, will see Australia re-join key trading partners in their 2030 ambition, like Canada (with its similar economic base) at 40-45%, South Korea at 40% and Japan at 46%. Well, this by-election is not just about the candidates - in my eyes it is about how the current NSW government is managing our health system. I am and will always be an activist for safe health services in this state. Nurses/ Midwives and allied health services across NSW have risen to the challenges of the global pandemic, keeping our communities safe and our public hospitals running. Unfortunately, our health system is deteriorating, and we are buckling under the pressure, this government continues to ignore the nursing professionals recommendations. Had they listened earlier we may have had a more robust and resourced health service, to support this current crises. Enough is enough. It is time for politicians and governments to listen to the evidence that frontline workers say. We know what is happening on the floor, we know what our patients require, not some government bean counter in a office far away from the patient. Ratios work - more nurses on the floor means improved patient outcomes. You can't build a hospital without foundations. You can't build a hospital without its nurses, because nurses are the foundation. On behalf of my family I wish to thank the generosity of Cathy of Hair 2 Wear hairdressers of Tura Beach for her kindness in collecting donations at her salon for the purchase of a wig for my granddaughter Emma who has lost her hair due to melanoma cancer. This gesture from the shop and clients who don't know us yet donated show what a great community we live in. Sincere thanks to you all.

