Independent candidate for Bega by-election Jeffrey Hawkins

First-time Bega candidate Jeffrey Hawkins has scored the coveted number one spot on the ballot for the February 12 by-election. While most voters will consider how best to allocate their preferences when visiting the ballot box, anyone taking the "donkey" route and simply numbering 1-7 down the page will be an added bonus for the independent candidate from Tathra. Mr Hawkins has a background in customer service, data administration and project management. Mr Hawkins said among his key platforms were a focus on job security for local businesses, supporting local industry and trades and the education providers upskilling local workers, and working with shire councils to address the ongoing affordable housing shortages. He also said he was standing up for the key areas of developing sustainable eco-technology to boost primary production, supporting local creative and community engagement in the arts and sports sectors, and working with community support programs to enhance education, health and aged care services. "Regardless of this election, these objectives are being undertaken through local community groups. However this is an opportunity for presentation to a wide base of talented people, and with the support of our community, can be encouraged, supported and brought to life," Mr Hawkins said. He said his commitment was to work to the best of his ability and encourage the best from others who are willing to help. "From a project management perspective, we must aim at the following objectives as end results, not promises," Mr Hawkins said. "In order for these end results to be achieved, I must ask for the community as a whole to reach out, and lift up your friends, your neighbours, support your local businesses, because I cannot tell you what to do, but believe that we can make these issues pass, and rise with the Far South Coast of NSW being recognised for the jewel it is."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/4b4c4a6d-b55a-4b05-93b6-35016dadf592.jpg/r0_574_1776_1577_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg