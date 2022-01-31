New board members appointed to Southern NSW Local Health District

news, latest-news,

Former council general manager Leanne Barnes and well-respected GP Duncan MacKinnon are among four new appointees to the Southern NSW Local Health District board. SNSWLHD board chairman Allan Hawke AC, on Friday welcomed the four new members, which also included Lana Callaghan and Terry Clout. Ms Barnes OAM PSM was formerly the general manager of Bega Valley Shire Council, a position she held for the past eight years. Ms Barnes has worked in local government and state government agencies since 1978, including with the Canberra Regional Joint Organisation. She has held positions on a number of boards, where her focus has been on corporate governance, forward planning and culture. Dr MacKinnon has been a GP in Bega for more than 20 years. He works at the Bega Valley Medical Practice and provides anaesthetic services at South East Regional Hospital. He is the GP liaison officer for SERH. In 2020 Dr MacKinnon was named NSW/ACT GP of the Year and subsequently awarded the RACGP Australian GP of the Year 2020. He is also a senior lecturer with the Australian National University (ANU) Rural Clinical School, and he regularly participates in primary care research with both ANU and University of Wollongong. Ms Callaghan leads the Illawarra and Southern areas as regional manager of Aboriginal Affairs NSW. She has worked with Aboriginal communities across southern NSW, including Eurobodalla, Bega Valley, Queanbeyan and Goulburn for over 30 years, and has developed extensive knowledge and understanding of issues impacting on these communities. She has actively participated in a number of local and regional NSW government committees and forums where her expertise has added value to work of broader groups. Mr Clout was awarded a Public Service Medal (PSM) for outstanding public service to NSW Health in the 2021 Australian Day Honours list. He is an experienced board chair/director in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. He is chairman of Mary MacKillop Place board, independent chair NSW SES Audit and Risk Committee, and chair of his local parish finance and audit committee. Mr Clout established Terry Clout Corporate Consulting in 2015 after a 30-year career leading major NSW public organisations. For 15 of those years he held CEO positions in area health services/local health districts. "I have no doubt that the new board members' skills and experience will add tremendous value to the board," Dr Hawke said. "As incoming board members, they all have the passion, experience and drive to successfully support the board's oversight of health services for our local communities now and into the future." The incoming board members will serve a 10-year term, or serve until 2031

