Cuttagee Bridge repairs complete, coast road reopen

Emergency repair works on Cuttagee Bridge on the Tathra Bermagui Road are now complete and the bridge is open for public use. Bega Valley Shire Council acting director of assets and operations, Ian Macfarlane, said the emergency repair works will result in the bridge load limit increasing from 10 tonnes to 15 tonnes. "Increasing the load limit will open the bridge to a greater variety of road users," Mr Macfarlane said. "It's important to note, however, that for the time being the 5kmh bridge speed limit still applies. "Our bridge team worked closely with the contractor to improve lateral stability through driving four new piles into the ground. Several failed structural components have also been replaced below the bridge deck. "Site clearance is taking place today and on Monday, however this will not affect the flow of traffic over the bridge."

