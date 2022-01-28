Monaro by-election ballot draw results

news, latest-news,

Monaro residents will be heading to the polls on February 12 along with three other NSW electorates conducting by-elections. The by-election was triggered by the resignation of NSW Nationals leader and Monaro MP John Barilaro last year. The ballot draw for the by-election was conducted on Friday morning, January 28, with six candidates standing for consideration. The candidates, in ballot order, are: Andrew Thaler, Independent Nichole Overall, Nationals James Holgate, Sustainable Australia Party Frances Seymour, Animal Justice Party Catherine Moore, Greens Bryce Wilson Labor. Pre-poll voting opens on Monday, January 31. The by-election will be conducted on Saturday, February 12. For more information on how to vote and where pre-polling is located, click here READ ALSO: Seven candidates nominate for Bega by-election

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/stuart.mcguckin/0ed7c640-5cbd-4e2b-90a7-a8035908775b.JPG/r0_51_600_390_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg