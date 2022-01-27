Tasty treats for combined Bega cookery competitions

news, latest-news,

The Bega CWA is excited to be joining forces with the Friends of the Old Bega Hospital to celebrate their respective cooking competitions. The Land Cookery Competition is reproducing a vintage schedule in celebration of 100 years of the CWA of NSW and you can cook your very own favourite recipe. Meanwhile, the OBH Vegemite Competition is looking for imagination to show off your cooking skills. Take your entries to the CWA Hall in Church St, Bega on Saturday, January 29, from 9-10am for judging. For more information and Land Cookery Schedule for CWA Bega Branch, head to www.cwaofnsw.org.au/cookery or call 0400 659 661 For further information on the OBH Vegemite Competition, visit the OBH Facebook page or email froglittle@bigpond.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/db733397-cf1d-4b48-9e9f-ca35146093d6.jpg/r1_104_1017_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg