I am in agreement with Greens candidate Peter Haggar that "celebrating" Australia Day is offensive and disrespectful to the First Nation peoples of this land. Why is it that the colonisers of this land get a holiday on the day that we came and took this land without treaty from the original inhabitants? It is a great shame that we are still waiting for respect, conversation and treaty on this important reconciliation issue. Australia is more than a sausage sandwich and a BBQ on January 26. There is so much cultural heritage to acknowledge and learn about, so that we can live together on this country. Regardless of the historical context it is a good idea to hold a long weekend at the end of the summer holidays. This holiday event could easily be separated from the arrival of the First Fleet in Australia in 1788. It's nice but not necessary to hold a public holiday on January 26 regardless of the day of the week. It's a great time of the year for a celebration, but it doesn't need to be connected to the historical arrival of colonists. Keep the approximate date, but make it up-to-date. The by-election contest for the state seat of Bega is underway. The major parties have their candidates in place and are actively campaigning. We of the Liberal Party have begun to position 'coreflutes' of our candidate, Dr Fiona Kotvojs, at the properties of our supporters, in accordance with Electoral Commission rules. Sadly, within hours of the first posters going up, we experienced a repeat of what plagued the campaigns for the previous state election and the two following federal campaigns, with our coreflutes being defaced, damaged and even stolen. That these incidents are occurring on private land adds trespass to the criminal damage and theft which the culprits seem happy to commit in pursuit of their cause. We are blessed to live in a nation where the democratic process can be enacted without fear. Where electoral violence is almost unknown and where, when change of tenure occurs, it happens peacefully and without physical retribution. Many countries are not so lucky. I would counsel those responsible to reflect upon what we have here in Australia and not to besmirch the memories of those of the past, who fought to achieve our current freedoms, by engaging in such sordid actions. I would also ask those in authority within the groups who oppose us to engage with their followers in a similar vein. Why have we just had this Seachange Expo when there isn't any housing available anyway? Promoting the businesses, clubs and so on is fine, but to come live here? How, when there are so few houses available for people already here and looking to buy? It doesn't make any sense. As the original installation of the guard rails on Sapphire Coast Drive caused the damage to the water pipes, one can only hope council will ensure that those folks who were responsible for the original damage will be held responsible for the cost of the repairs, not the local taxpayer, as is often the case with this slipshod excuse for a council. We can only wait to see, in the interim, what is our local MP doing about the situation, apart from standing for re-election of course?

