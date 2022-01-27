newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Pambula Beach skier Cooper Woods, 21, is Beijing bound for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The mogul skier is living out his dreams after making the Aussie squad and is going in strong on the back of good appearances in World Cup events at Deer Valley. "I think at the beginning of this World Cup season he was feeling the pressure and didn't get the results he was wanting, but found his groove after Christmas and he had all top 15 placings in the last four events and it's given him a boost to his confidence going into the Games," proud Mum Katrina Woods said on Wednesday. "He's very excited, but also anxious and nervous." She said Olympic selection was a dream for her son who had been competing on a pair of skis since his primary school days where he represented Pambula Public School in inter-school competitions. "That was when he found his passion," Katrina said. He later attended Lumen Christi Catholic College, but has been a serious competitor since his teenage years spending the Australian summer months overseas to further his training. "We have only had Cooper home for one Christmas since he was 12, but he's a Pambula Beach boy through and through," Katrina said. "He's trained hard and pursued that goal for the Olympics." Cooper, who was on a flight from Finland to Beijing on Wednesday had earlier shared that he was both "honoured and beyond excited" to represent the green and gold on the slopes. Late last year, Cooper was named a first tier scholarship holder with the Sport Australia Hall of Fame, with Australia's most successful Australian rugby union captain ever John Eales partnering up to mentor the young skier. "He's got a lot of support around him, he spoke to John yesterday and got some good tips for keeping calm," Katrina said. He's also got backing from the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia and others dedicated to sport. And for a Mum watching for what feels like a world away, it's something of a relief as the Games will not permit spectators this year. "My husband and I are devastated that we can't go over to watch him." Asked if there was any message she would like to share from her son, Katrina said that Cooper would be thrilled to get messages from home through the messaging portal at www.olympics.com.au. "He would love to hear from everyone," she said, also saying Australia had a wonderful team competing at the Games who would all appreciate support from home.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/fb19fc02-6006-4d9c-9345-f08b88a77aa1.jpg/r0_490_1440_1304_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg