Southern Health reports 74 new COVID cases on Far South Coast

There are 450 active cases of COVID-19 in the Bega Valley according to the latest reports, with 30 new cases in just the past 24 hours. Four hundred and seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Southern NSW for the 24 hours to 8pm Tuesday, January 25 - 257 cases were detected by PCR tests and 150 cases by RAT tests. Of the 257 cases confirmed by PCR tests, 30 were in the Bega Valley LGA and 44 in the Eurobodalla. Across the entire Southern NSW Local Health District there are 3068 active cases, with 22 people in hospital - two of those in ICU - and 42 patients in the virtual care program. There have been 10 deaths due to the pandemic since June 2021. To see all active cases by LGA or suburb go to the NSW Health webpage Meanwhile, NSW numbers jumped again to more than 21,000 on Tuesday, with another 29 deaths recorded. There are 2794 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 175 in ICU.

