South Coast Gig Guide, January 25-31

Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. If in doubt check with the venue. Ako (John Atkins) outside at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm Mojo outside at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm Frock n Troll at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Joe Driscoll outside at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm Howlin' Mitch outside at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm Matt Dent at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-9.30pm Gerard Masters at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-9.30pm Gavin Rimmer at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-9.30pm Kesha Neve at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Lounge Room Sessions-Open Mic at Bend and Sip Bar, Narooma. 6pm-9pm Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm Steve Martin at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm Joe Driscoll at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm Intensity at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm Baeden at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm Sam Martin and The Sundowners at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm Captain Ablit and the Bluetrash at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm Roddy Reason at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm Pickin Thyme at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 5pm-8pm Dust n Echos at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-9.30pm Wolf Stone at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm Greg Kew at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 6.30pm-10.30pm Strutt at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm Lucky Tunes at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm Joe Driscoll at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm Aylagaze at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Garry Carson Jones at Eden Sports and Recreation Club, Eden. 3pm-6pm RiveRok at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-7pm Sam Martin and The Sundowners at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm Totum at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm Ron Callaghan at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm Drive Time at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com

