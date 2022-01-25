Room Number among field chasing key to Cup

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Kalaru-trained runner Room Number is roaring into contention for this Sunday's headline $80,000 Bega Cheese Bega Cup after a stunning win at Royal Randwick on Saturday. Ridden by under-rated jockey Quayde Keogh and starting as rank outsider in the field of 11 at $61, Room Number out of the Barbara Joseph Stables defied her odds and ran away from the favourite to win by one and a half lengths. The win delighted a large group of owners which includes Merimbula's Terry and Leanne Moreing and Mike Walcott as well as Peter Joseph and co-trainer Barbara Joseph. The Bega Cup will be the headline run in across the two-day Bega Cup Carnival on Saturday and Sunday with 2022 signalling the Sapphire Coast Turf Club's richest ever race meet with more than $500,000 in prizes going off over the two days. Turf Club CEO Rob Tweedie said Room Number is just one of almost 280 nominations ahead of the weekend with the carnival shaping up to be "quite massive". "It's the biggest weekend of racing we've held in the history of the club, with over $500,000 in prizes," Mr Tweedie said "The leading trainers are targeting this race including Mitchell Beer, trainers from the Goulburn area as well as Richard Laming from Cranbourne." Mr Tweedie also said there will be a strong presence from local trainers like Theresa Bateup and the Joseph Jones stables. "It's an aptly named showcase meeting, it's an opportunity for us to showcase the club to trainers and for racegoers all over the world. "We're going to have a fair few fields at capacity with 16 runners, we'll see a few of them no doubt over the weekend." Mr Tweedie said there will also be a strong array of riders contesting the carnival with Sydney riders among those showing interest. However, Mr Tweedie is excited to see some of the club's former jockeys heading along. "A few of the retired local jockeys are taking interest and will be here including the club's record holder Kevin Sweeney who rode 83 winners before he retired," Mr Tweedie said. Also in attendance will be Freddy Stanborough and Merv Howell with the trio sharing in eight Bega Cup victories between them.

