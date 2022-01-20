Southern NSW records another COVID death, 582 new cases

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Southern NSW Local Health District has recorded another death due to COVID-19. In Thursday's update, 582 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Southern NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm January 19 - 459 cases were detected by PCR tests and 123 cases were detected by RAT tests. Sadly NSW Health is reporting the death of a man in his 80s, from the Queanbeyan-Palerang LGA. The man had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. SNSWLHD expressed its sincere condolences to his loved ones. There have been seven deaths in the district since June 2021. READ ALSO: NSW daily update - 25 deaths as TGA approves new oral treatment Of the 459 cases confirmed by PCR tests, 76 were in the Bega Valley LGA and 146 in the Eurobodalla. There are now 3764 total active cases in the district and 22 people in hospital - four of whom are in ICU. To ease pressure on testing clinics, NSW Health has recently updated testing guidelines to advise that most people can use a rapid antigen test to confirm they are positive for COVID-19. If someone has tested positive to a rapid antigen test (RAT) they generally do not need a PCR test to confirm the result. People only need to do a PCR test if: Anyone who tests positive using a RAT is now required to register their result with Service NSW via the website or app under a Public Health Order. Registering your RAT result enables NSW Health to provide you with advice on self-isolation and managing COVID-19 symptoms at home, to connect high risk people to clinical care services and to help inform the ongoing public health response. To see all active cases by LGA or suburb, use the NSW health webpage Anyone yet to get vaccinated or book in for their booster should do so as soon as possible to protect their health and that of their family, friends and community. Visit: https://covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/booking/

