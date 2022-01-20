South Coast Gig Guide, January 18-24

news, latest-news,

Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. If in doubt check with the venue. Joe Quennell at Club Narooma, Narooma. 4.30pm-8.30pm Down South Jazz Club presents An Intimate Evening with Angela Lount and Wayne Kelly at Club Sapphire. Doors open 7pm. $15 for jazz club members, $25 for visitors. Bookings & enquiries 6495 9853 Michael Koop at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-9.30pm 'Slow Session' jam at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 6pm-8pm Reckless at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Lounge Room Sessions-Open Mic at Bend and Sip Bar, Narooma. 6pm-9pm Klaus Tietz at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 6.30pm-10.30pm Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm Joe Quennell at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm Joe Driscoll at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm Ricky Bloomfield at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm The Stage Dwellers at Nethercote Market, Nethercote Hall. 8am-12pm Live music at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm Jackson State at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm Moondog at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm Benji Fowler at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm The Twyford presents Humans Being and The Chordroys at the Twilight Markets, Beach St Merimbula, thanks to Live Music Australia - an Australian Government initiative. 4pm-8pm The Sugarants at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 5.30pm-8.30pm Vinyl Rain at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-9.30pm Chris Harland at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm Matt Preo at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 6.30pm-10.30pm Aylagaze at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm. Bookings essential. 6493 3156. Tickets include dinner and a drink. Babe Rainbow Summer 2022 Tour at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. Tickets via Oztix. 8pm-11pm Soul Stories at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm Rob Simpson at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm Dust and Echos at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm Totum at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Joe Driscoll at Eden Sports and Recreation Club, Eden. 3pm-6pm Intensity at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-7pm Jackson State at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm Klaus Tietz at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm Live music at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm ChangoTRee at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm McMahon Bros with Dave Hibbert at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com

