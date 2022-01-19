NSW by-elections for Bega, Monaro to be held February 12

news, latest-news,

By-elections for four NSW state electorates has been confirmed for February 12. The electorates of Willoughby, Monaro, Bega and Strathfield will head to the polls following the resignations last year of former Premier Gladys Berejiklian, former Deputy Premier John Barilaro, Andrew Constance and Jodi McKay. The Speaker of the NSW Legislative Assembly, Jonathan O'Dea MP, announced on Wednesday afternoon his intention to issue writs for the four by-elections for the vacant seats "Subject to health advice changing, it is my intention to issue the writs for the by-elections to be held in the vacant seats of Willoughby, Monaro, Bega and Strathfield this Friday, January 21, so that the by-elections can be conducted on Saturday, February 12, 2022," Mr O'Dea said. "I have consulted with relevant officeholders, including the Electoral Commissioner and representatives of the major parties, about this timeframe. No objections have been raised with me." READ ALSO: Former Bega MP Andrew Constance gains pre-selection for federal seat of Gilmore Bega's by-election already has three names in the running - Fiona Kotvojs for the Liberals, Labor's Michael Holland and Peter Haggar for The Greens. In Monaro, Queanbeyan-Palerang councillor Bryce Wilson has thrown his hat in the ring for Labor, while Nichole Overall has the backing of her former Nationals boss Mr Barilaro.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/723c7195-1ae0-464e-ab7b-fcedb5f79e7e.jpg/r0_18_349_215_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg