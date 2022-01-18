Rivalries open season as one dayers hit pitch

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Club Bega A Grade cricket competition returns to the pitch this weekend after the association's Christmas break . Eight clubs will take part in the A grade one-dayer series with a seven round competition drawn up to see each club playing each other once before a finals series culminates in the grand final on Saturday, March 26. Association officials said they were excited for the return of cricket with the opening matches dubbed the 'Rivalry Round' where each club will play their nearest neighbouring outfit in a battle for local bragging rights. All A grade competition matches are played Saturday with a start time of 1pm with 40 overs per side. Association officials said the Club Bega game of the week would be the showdown between the Pambula Bluedogs and the Eden Reds at the Eden Cricket Ground. "Eden will look to maintain some momentum from the pre-Christmas Twenty20 competition where they led the southern pool and made the grand final before lightning put paid to their premiership aspirations," a spokesman said. "Fast bowling prodigy Rahul Mudaliar will look to take advantage of the rep cricket he has been playing in the break to hit the ground running." Rahul performed well in the U16 Bradman Cup and was selected for the NSW Country U17 squad. "And Pambula will be looking to make amends for their semi-final performance in the Twenty 20 competition where they squandered a dominant position against Bega-Angledale," the spokesman said. "The return of the experienced Dean Mansfield has added a steel to the top of the Bulldogs order that makes this a compelling match up." Other fixtures in the Rivalry Round will see Bermagui taking on Narooma at Dickinson Oval. Tathra will host Bega-Angledale in a derby at Lawrence Park. And Merimbula will play host to Wolumla at Berrambool Oval. There is also an upcoming representative fixture for the region's under 16s with the Southern Storm squad competing in the CDC Bash Competition against sides from the ACT and Southern Tablelands. Their round 4 fixture sees them face Western Crash at George Griffin Oval on January 26 from 10am.

