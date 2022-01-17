Visit Far South Coast artists in their studios during the summer open studio trail

news, latest-news,

An opportunity to take part in a summer open studio trail and meet Far South Coast artists in their creative spaces will open up to visitors over the long weekend of January 21-23. The Summer Open Studio Trail will be much like the winter open studio trail enjoyed during Art Month Sapphire Coast in August last year. Over the long weekend more than 50 studios throughout the Bega Valley will be opening their doors to let creative enthusiasts have a peek inside. READ ALSO: 'We need to rely on one another locally more than on imports, trucking and logistic systems that are obviously fragile' Bega Valley Regional Gallery director Iain Dawson said the Summer Open Studio Trail was an opportunity for locals and visitors to explore the "rich creative talents on offer across the shire". "After two years of major disruptions, our creatives and artists are eager to show what they've been working on during this time," Mr Dawson said. "You can try your hand at the potter's wheel in Verona or watch the creatives in action in Pambula, Tura Beach, Eden, Bega, Tantawanglo, Bermagui and Tathra." Mr Dawson said the Summer Open Studio Trail will offer the "very best of our ceramics, paintings, sculptures, photography, jewellery, mosaics, textile art, fabrics and more". "Every participating studio has an exhibition of their best works, which are also for sale; something unique for your collection or to remember your stay in our beautiful region," Mr Dawson said. READ ALSO: Terrific turnout for Candelo show despite weather and COVID concerns The Summer Open Studio Trail website lists the locations and details of studios spread across the Bega Valley. The website also provides suggestions for places to stay and eat so visitors and residents can make the most of their long weekend. READ ALSO: Bega MP Andrew Constance officially selected as Liberal candidate for seat of Gilmore

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/3e29cb74-2226-41ac-b96a-5d6de892c43a.jpg/r3_0_637_358_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg