People aged 12 and over are being invited to join in a game of softball that will help raise money towards mental health for youth throughout the Bega Valley. The softball slow pitch event is an annual one run by the Bega and District Softball Association, which chooses different causes each year for which to raise money. This year the proceeds will be donated to headspace Bega in a bid to give kids greater chances to get support following recent hard years. "After the stress of the last few years the event will be a chance for people to come together, have some fun and raise some money," Bega headspace youth care coordinator Carly McDonald said. Bega District Softball Association secretary Mel Lockerbie said they hoped to help youth in the Bega Valley gain greater accessibility to mental health services. READ ALSO: Sapphire Community pantry offering emergency shopping for disadvantaged with COVID or isolating "We know how hard it is to get in to see someone these days and we thought with extra funds put into it, maybe people can get in to see someone," Ms Lockerbie said. In 2021 the association raised money for farmers in the local area and in 2020 they raised money for their local Rural Fire Brigades. "A few years ago we raised money for cancer but we basically always try and do something different," Ms Lockerbie said. The slow pitch event run by Bega and District Softball Association will be held at the Bega Valley Fields on Saturday, January 29. "Slow pitch is a modified version of softball, making it safer and fun for all," Ms Lockerbie said. The event will get underway at 9.30am and is expected to run until 3pm, the event is open to all players aged 12 and over. The game will be $10 per player, with all the proceeds gathered on the day being donated to headspace Bega. "There'll be a barbecue and people will be put into teams, if people want to create a team prior to the event, they can contact us," Ms Lockerbie said. READ ALSO: 'We need to rely on one another locally more than on imports, trucking and logistic systems that are obviously fragile.' Those seeking to organise teams in advance or ask questions, can contact Ms Lockerbie on 0455 914 474 or mellockerbie@bigpond.com. After the softball game, players will be invited to head to the Grand Hotel in Bega for a game of trivia, set to begin around 6pm. The trivia game is subject to change or cancellation depending on COVID-19 updates, so be sure to check with staff or event organisers on the day. READ ALSO: Bega MP Andrew Constance officially selected as Liberal candidate for seat of Gilmore

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/1c954f5e-c589-4b5f-825e-87f30943b35b.jpeg/r210_0_1638_807_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg