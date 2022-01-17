newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Eurobodalla Agricultural Show is making a much-anticipated return to the Moruya Showground this weekend, celebrating 150 years of the Eurobodalla District Show Society. The show was cancelled in 2020 because of the bushfires and again in 2021 because of COVID-19. Lindsay Boyton, show society treasurer, said he was excited the show could run this year because the event was such a highlight on the community calendar. READ MORE: Bega businesses struggle with staff shortages, but happy with bumper tourist season He has been involved in the society for 17 years and said he couldn't walk around the streets of Moruya without someone approaching him to ask if the show would be on in 2022. "The community wants it to happen because it's really a community day," he said. "Everyone is calling to find out how they can enter the competitions. We had a lady call about what cakes are allowed so she can bake a cake, and I arrived at the office this morning to find children's photography had been sent in to be entered." Each year the show gets 2000 entries into the pavilion section of the competition - jams, jellies, photography, cakes, art, handcraft, knitting, produce and many other categories. Mr Boyton said these 2000 entries almost entirely consisted of locals who had been working on their entries over the course of the year - or in this case three years. READ MORE: Trees uprooted and buildings crushed during a freak storm | PHOTOS About 2500 people attend the show annually. With news today that the 2022 Berry Show has been cancelled, Mr Boyton says the show will absolutely go on this year, but with some COVID safety measures. "We'll be making sure everyone is scanning in on entry and we've got hand sanitiser readily available - even small hand sanitisers to give away to people to make sure everyone stays safe," he said. "We're asking everyone to wear face masks inside the pavilion and we are going to be limiting numbers in there at any one time." Mr Boyton is looking forward to the Eljay Freestyle Entertainment debuting at the show this year. Eljay's are a group of Brisbane-based performance motorbike riders, executing tricks, jumps and spins at high speeds and daring heights. The Show runs Saturday and Sunday, January 22 and 23, from 9am at Moruya Showground. Adult tickets cost $12.

