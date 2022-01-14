Multiple emergency service crew called to minor incident on Sapphire Coast Drive

news, latest-news,

Around 10am Friday January 14 multiple emergency service units were called to a minor incident where a motor vehicle had left the road on Sapphire Coast Drive heading towards Tura Beach. An elderly male driver crashed into bushes off to the side of the road but was reportedly unharmed. A spokesperson from Merimbula Fire and Rescue said the man was unharmed and stepped out of the vehicle, but was taken to hospital by ambulance crews to be checked-out. The spokesperson said that the car was not obstructing other vehicles or traffic and so the car would be left in the spot it had exited the road for the time being. Emergency service vehicles are no longer at the scene and cars are able to pass freely.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mD2CAtAW6YCRaRgZjfziq9/d8761f37-75b3-4c9d-9ad6-1f207a612541.jpg/r1_0_458_258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg