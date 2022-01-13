Fuel tanker crashes, flips over on Bega-Candelo Rd

news, latest-news,

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews have helped guide a truck driver to safety after his fuel tanker overturned on the Bega-Candelo Rd at Kingswood, south of Bega. Two trucks from Bega Fire Station were first at the scene, about 500 metres from the intersection with the Princes Highway, around 1.45pm Thursday, January 13. The driver, complaining of sore ribs, remained in the cab of the rig after it left the road and flipped. FRNSW crews worked with Ambulance, Police, the Rural Fire Service and Volunteer Rescue Association officers to treat the injured driver and deal with a small fuel spill. The truck was carrying a 10-thousand litre mixed load of unleaded and diesel fuel. The emergency crews and petrol company personnel siphoned the fuel from the tanker and with the help of a farmer, isolated it in a nearby paddock. Superintendent Scott Dodson from FRNSW said this was a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) when you are involved in or see a crash can be the difference between life and death. "The Triple Zero (000) service is the quickest way to get the right resources from emergency services to help you. It should be used to contact Police, Fire or Ambulance services in life-threatening or time-critical situations."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/401b7880-e162-427e-872e-d718c7ed4b28.jpg/r3_0_1168_658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg