Daily COVID-19 cases drop, but hospitalisations increase on Far South Coast

Two hundred and twenty nine new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Southern NSW in the 24 hours to Wednesday, January 12. The latest figures take the total active cases for the Southern NSW Local Health District to 3373 - 24 of whom are in hospital. A further 39 active cases are being looked after via the district's "virtual care program". READ ALSO: NSW daily cases soar to 92,000 with RAT results now being included Of the 229 new cases, 43 are in the Bega Valley and 40 are in the Eurobodalla Shire. A further 17 were recorded in the Snowy Monaro LGA. SNSWLHD said its daily figures did not yet include rapid antigen test (RAT) results, but would do in coming days. Anyone who tests positive using a RAT is now required to register their result with Service NSW via the website or app under a Public Health Order. Registering your RAT result enables NSW Health to provide you with advice on self-isolation and managing COVID-19 symptoms at home, to connect high risk people to clinical care services and to help inform the ongoing public health response. To see all active cases by LGA or suburb, use the NSW health webpage

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UWYHFAEKnbyAmcM9MqQVJE/df7a413f-8e6a-40b8-93cd-f863fa0ac5ef.jpg/r10_33_4717_2693_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg