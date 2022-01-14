As the son of the Colonel and Mrs Lawrie Bruce-Steer I have just returned from a three day visit to Bermaqui. May I congratulate all those concerned for the upgrade of the Bruce-Steer pool. I was especially pleased to see the explanatory plaques showing a photo of my father and an explanation of the work he did. Bermaqui has certainly expanded over the past decades. I am sure Mr Dickenson, Sam Sinclair and my father (to mention just a few) would be pleased. All the best for the future. Regarding the Tathra Headland concept plan, they should have made it drive through when they had the opportunity. Crazy site at holiday times. "What matters most is that we all want a serviceable bridge regardless of what it is made out of and how it's considered" was the statement made in last week's Bega District News by a spokesperson of the Save the Cuttagee Bridge group. Short memory! There was state government funding available to build a new concrete bridge, but the people of this group made such a fuss about saving the current bridge (and not having a concrete bridge), that the funding was withdrawn. The Save the Cuttagee Bridge group therefore should not point the finger of blame at the Bega Valley Shire Council, but at themselves. The opportunity for funding for a new bridge for Cuttagee was there, rejected and will probably never arise again. A lot of work into the grant application was done by the engineers of the council, all to no avail, and they were left wondering what happened and why all the fuss? A serviceable bridge was going to be funded. A better cause of action rather than complaining would be for this group to accept the consequences and responsibility of their actions and petition the NSW state government for a new bridge that is serviceable for all vehicles and easily maintained. Back in the old days doctors used to physically examine you. As soon as you went in the doctor would test your heart and blood pressure. All the way through the consultation you were asked many questions. Now all the consultation consists of is examination by computer and a lot of "Mmmm" coming from the doctor. Maybe we should all just stay at home and consult Doctor Google. It would be less expensive and with the wait at most surgeries would save a lot of time. This was happening way before COVID. I once walked out on a doctor in Sydney who did diagnosis by computer. Just a quick line to say 'that I enjoyed Ellouise Bailey's top stories of 2021. I wish her and all staff the best for 2022. I am sure that we all hope/pray/wish that it is a lot better than the few previous years. Drought, fires, floods, pandemics - Bega has definitely had its share of them all. But I suppose on the plus side it leaves a lot to write about for the reporters. Such a great, scenic community, I am sure no-one would regret the decision to move or work there - which is what I did in the 1970's at the CBC/NAB Bank. Some of the best times of my life. Australia is the second largest exporter of coal in the world. When coal is used to produce energy it emits greenhouse gases which are the prime cause of climate change. It is therefore misleading in the extreme for some politicians to say that Australia contributes in only a minor way to greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

