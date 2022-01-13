What's On in the Bega Valley

news, latest-news,

Twilight markets January 15, 22 Twilight markets will be held from 4-8pm on Beach St Merimbula between Twyford Hall and the Waterfront Café with road closures at Market St and Alice St. There will be some live entertainment presented by The Twyford, funded by a grant from Live Music Australia. Hash Harriers January 15 The Hash Harriers are holding their first hash run/walk on January 15 leaving from the rear of the car park behind the Great Southern Hotel, Imlay St, Eden at 2pm. Just turn up for a run/walk and make yourself known. Contact: Pete Matthey 0408289562. Pambula Flourish January 15 The quarterly market will begin January 15 from 9am until noon at the lawn carpeted grounds of Covington's in Pambula. The markets offer a range of local produce, crafts and art. Pambula Flourish' aim is to celebrate the different seasons and bring people together. Candelo Show January 16 The first of the region's ag shows for 2022 is on at Candelo Showground this Snnday. Breakfast will be operating from 6.30am at the lunch pavilion for those dropping off their exhibits and gates will open at 7am. The event will be COVID compliant with check-ins at the gate. Masks will need to be worn indoors, and people will need to practise physical distancing. There will be a great deal of outside area seating. candeloshow.org.au. Rotary Market January 16 The Merimbula Rotary Market is held at Ford Park every third Sunday of the month from 8 am to 12:30. The markets offer a range of produce, food, plants, books, crafts, jewellery, clothes and more. Jazz Club January 20 The Down South Jazz Club returns on Thursday, January 20, at Club Sapphire, with 'An Intimate Evening' featuring Angela Lount on vocals and Wayne Kelly on piano. Vocalist Angela Lount brings her soulful, bluesy voice for a more intimate evening with Canberra piano legend, Wayne Kelly. Cost $15 for jazz club members and $25 for visitors. To book email bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call Aileen Walsh on 02 6495 9853. Spiral Gallery's 25th Anniversary January 21 Spiral Gallery will be celebrating its 25 years of regional community arts with a special exhibition featuring artwork by 67 of the 90 members of the co-operative, on Friday January 21. Eden Monaro MP, Kristy McBain will be opening the anniversary exhibition at 5pm on Friday. Summer Open Studio Trail January 21 - 23 A summer open studio trail along the Far South Coast will be launched over the weekend of January 21 to 23. The art trail will be just like the winter open studio trail held in August, 2021. Visit the website to find out more: artmonthsapphirecoast.com.au

