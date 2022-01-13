Top Tarraganda day at Bega shooting range

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The new year started well for the Bega Gun Club with a great field of 52 shooters turning up for the Tarraganda 100 Championship. Visitors attended from Majura Park, Illawarra, Yass, Boorowa, Tumut and Rockhampton, Queensland, hunting for the sash and ammo prizes on offer. The Tarraganda is shot over four rounds, one each of double barrel , single barrel, point score and continental, with shooters having two visits to the layout. After the double barrel, Phil Place had the lead in C Grade, Melissa Burt led B with a clean round, Lauren Gee and Stuart Shipton shared A grade, and Chris Davis, Jye Baker and Bryan Minos, all on 25/25, shared AA grade. Single barrel opened the field up a little with Daniel Hyland adding 22 to his first round 21 to take the lead in C grade. Des Perry and Bert Deacon totalled 45/50 to take over the leadership in B grade, while Lauren Gee 23/25 and Ray Welch 24/25 tied the lead in A grade on 48/50. Davis added another 25 to his tally to lead AA Grade 50/50 from Damian Burt and Jye Baker on 49/50. Point score continued the fun with Hyland once again maintaining his C grade lead with a score of 109/125. Perry repeated his previous effort scoring 74/75 for a cumulative score of 119/125 and B grade lead. Gee added 72 to her previous efforts to lead A grade 120/125 with Shane Platts and Dale Chin close behind on 118/125. Burt, Davis and Baker made up a threesome in AA Grade with a score of 123/125. With all grades depending on the final continental round the pressure was on. Hyland maintained his consistent effort to add 23 to his results for a score of 132/150 to win C grade with Christel Feldmann in second with 119/150. B grade went to the consistent Perry, 139/150 with John Siede second on 136/150. Platts shot the final round very well to nose in front of Gee, 142/150 to 141/150, to take the first prize in A grade. AA grade saw Davis and Burt shoot off for overall sash with Davis getting up. AA grade went to Burt and the championship sash to Davis, both finishing the main event on 147/150. AA second place went to Alf Niesar with another fine score of 146/150. Champion lady shooter went to Jessica Godber with Melissa Burt in second place. The veteran's trophy was won by Giulio Serafin with Tony Gray taking second and Drew Burton took the junior prize. President Chris Brown thanked all involved in the running of the shoot, with a special thanks to visiting colleagues who helped make the day such a success An added feature of the day was the awarding of club champion sashes for each grade for 2021. AA Grade went to Alf Niesar, A Grade to Ray Welch, B to Bert Deacon and C to Geoff Beht. Congratulations to all. Next month we shoot on the 6th Feb with a club sponsored program of 50T DB, 25T SB and 25T PS.

