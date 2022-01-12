Small jump in numbers on Far South Coast as SNSWLHD records more than 450 new cases of COVID-19

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Both the Eurobodalla Shire and the Bega Valley Shire have experienced jumps in COVID-19 numbers in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, January 11. The Eurobodalla Shire has recorded 39 new cases of the virus, while the Bega Valley Shire has 47 new cases. That's up from yesterday's totals of 16 and 13 respectively. READ ALSO: Daily case data not showing full picture say experts The Southern NSW Local Health District reported 467 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Tuesday up almost 200 cases from the previous day's total of 285. In addition to Bega Valley and Eurobodalla's figures, 55 are in the Snowy Monaro, 16 in the Yass Valley, 204 in the Queanbeyan Palerang, 94 in Goulburn Mulwaree, and 12 in the Upper Lachlan LGA. There are currently 3468 active cases across the SNSWLHD. Of those, 20 are in hospital, three in the ICU. forty-three active cases are in virtual care and there have been four deaths since June 2021. For more details about case, testing and vaccination rates for your area click here Vital health information relating to the COVID-19 pandemic is free for all readers. Our journalists work hard to provide audiences with accurate and current information. For those who already subscribe to our website, with unlimited access to all content, we thank you. If you wish to support the work we do, consider signing up here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/4e017e87-f713-4024-a3e4-0c1739661e8b.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg