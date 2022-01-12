On track for more suitable COVID-19 testing site in Bega Valley

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Testing for COVID-19 in the Bega Valley will soon be shifting locations as access issues continue to plague the Old Bega Racecourse. While the date was still to be confirmed, Capital Pathology CEO Jason Gluch said his team was hoping to be working out of the Sapphire Coast Turf Club from next Monday, January 17. The move has come about due to the recent and ongoing wet weather creating road closures and access issues for the Old Bega Racecourse drive-through site. "With the unusual January weather and rain, the Bega Valley Council in conjunction with NSW Health have determined the Sapphire Coast Turf Club to be venue of choice going forward for the COVID drive through," Dr Gluch told the Bega District News. "As a temporary measure, until this new site is ready, we will be testing out of the South Eastern Regional Hospital. "We are hoping to be testing at the Sapphire Coast Turf Club as of Monday January 17, however this has not yet been confirmed." READ ALSO: SERH vaccination clinic entrance shifted to streamline hospital access Dr Gluch said the new location had better traffic flow and importantly was not flood prone. "The site also has better staff amenities and will be able to have hours of testing capacity lengthened during times of surge for the local community," he said. "This new site also frees up the use of, and avoids disruption at the SERH, to enable other patients to gain access to medical care at the hospital." Dr Gluch said determination of a suitable site was "a team effort". "Basically council is responsible for deciding on a site, while NSW Health determine and provide the traffic control. Capital Pathology provides staff and testing resources. READ ALSO: NSW's deadliest day of pandemic so far with 21 deaths "In relation to shifting to a new testing site, with the systems that Capital Pathology have in place, we are able to respond within 24 hours. "The process is similar to the 'pop-up' sites that we have done over the last 12 months at the South Coast and in other regional areas of NSW." Until the new location at the Sapphire Coast Turf Club is operational, drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at South East Regional Hospital, Virginia Drive, Bega. The clinic is open 8am until 2pm Monday to Friday; and 9am until 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Those seeking a test are reminded to use the drive-through service and not the hospital's main entrance or emergency department. For more details about case, testing and vaccination rates for your area click here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/955b187d-1d3e-4deb-ba80-c1089e7479ee.jpg/r10_699_4022_2966_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg