Oliver coming to Merimbula's newly-opened Theatre Twyford

Merimbula's new Theatre Twyford will be host to Spectrum Theatre Group's production of the well-known musical Oliver!
Based on the famous Charles Dickens story of Oliver Twist, the musical takes the audience back to the streets of London in the 1800s.
It's a time when poverty and hardship were part of daily life for those in the workhouse, while others lived off their quick wits, fast feet and light fingers in the city's streets.
Young Oliver who was raised in the workhouse, famously asks for more. This only brings more trouble for the boy while at the same time he accidentally wanders into the sphere of his real background.
Oliver! is full of dance, well-known songs (Food, Glorious Food, Consider Yourself, I'd Do Anything) and while there was a dark side to the story, there was also pathos and humour.
Spectrum's production has a cast of 40 and is being directed by Frankie J Holden and Gordon Beattie, with choreography by Amber Little.
Hudson Altmann, 13, plays Oliver, Roux Butler-Woollard, 16, is the Artful Dodger, and Fagin, the leader of the young pickpockets, is played by Ricky Bloomfield - who appeared in Spectrum's 2001 production of Oliver! as the Artful Dodger.
Frankie J Holden said it was a great pleasure to be back working with Spectrum again after the success of Ladies in Black, which he directed in 2019.
"It's a great opportunity for everyone to experience a big musical in the new Theatre Twyford with its wonderful acoustics, lighting and staging facilities and comfortable raked seating," he said.
"It will be an exciting new interpretation of this classic musical with all the great songs and larger than life characters who inhabit the world of Oliver."
Gordon Beattie has extensive experience in community theatre, having worked on theatre projects throughout Australia and as head of performance at the University of Western Sydney, Theatre Nepean.
He welcomed the chance to co-direct with Frankie J Holden and work with Spectrum.
"Our aim is to interpret this musical in a new way and work with the great cast and crew to create theatrical magic in the new Twyford space," he said.
Oliver! will be performed at the Theatre Twyford on September 13 at 7pm, September 14 at 1pm and 7pm, September 15 at 1pm, 20 at 7pm, September 21 at 1pm and 7pm, and September 22 at 1pm.
Tickets are adults $48, children 12 and under $40, and can be purchased through TryBooking or via Spectrum Theatre Group's website www.spectrumtheatregroup.com.au.
