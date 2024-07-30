Coastal hazard warning as heavy surf pounds South Coast beaches

The South Coast's beaches are being pounded by heavy surf, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning of possible localised damage and coastal erosion.
It has issued a coastal hazard warning for very heavy surf, throughout Tuesday, July 30, and Wednesday.
"Conditions are expected to ease from the south later today, but an increase in southeasterly swell overnight will renew damaging surf conditions for the entire warning area," the bureau said.
"Beach conditions in these areas could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas, particularly south-facing coastlines."
Along with the coastal hazard warning, a hazardous surf warning is also current for the NSW coast.
The warning area stretches from Bermagui in the south to Kempsey in the north.
The State Emergency Service said people should stay vigilant and monitor conditions.
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
