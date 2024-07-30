Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Coastal hazard warning as heavy surf pounds South Coast beaches

GE
By Glenn Ellard
July 30 2024 - 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The South Coast's beaches are being pounded by heavy surf, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning of possible localised damage and coastal erosion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.