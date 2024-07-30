Senator Dave Sharma hears community's cries about Rex, Brown Mountain, NDIS

The community's concerns and priorities have been shared with Senator for NSW Dave Sharma during a two-day visit to the Bega Valley.
On Monday, July 29 he was part of Politics in the Pub in Pambula where he attended with Liberal candidate for Eden-Monaro Joanne van der Plaat.
He was also part of a breakfast at Market Street Coffee in Merimbula on Tuesday July 30, where he heard further concerns from business members.
"Businesses are struggling under tough business conditions at the moment with the cost of living increased, the cost of business input has increased," he said.
"In an area like this where it appears to be tourism dependent and seasonal, a lot of restaurants, hospitality businesses, hotels and cafes are all really struggling."
Senator Sharma said people were nervous regarding news from Rex Airlines' trading halt amid restructuring speculation.
He said regional airlines were a vital piece of infrastructure, warranting concerns.
"If Rex were to cease services, it would create a real difficulty, [so] I think it's important we make sure Rex can stay viable to provide a valuable service to this region," he said.
"This falls under the federal government's responsibility and the aviation sector.
"I don't know what the transport minister Catherine King is doing, but I'm assuming it's calling in the senior management of Rex, finding out the financial problems, and if there is something the federal government can do to help.
"We need to be pulling out all the stops, I think."
He discussed the issues surrounding the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and said it wasn't working as it should.
"Firstly, it's costing about $40 billion a year," he said.
"That's more than the entirety of Medicare, and you've got to remember there's 25 million Australians that access Medicare, and half that access the NDIS.
"Costs are growing at 20 per cent a year, so soon, if it continues to grow at this rate we're going to consume more of the federal budget and that means less money for other essential services or pay a whole lot more taxes."
He stated there might be people without a disability with PTSD, psychiatric issues or over 65, but other mechanisms could be available to support them.
"We have to make sure we're not being more generous with the NDIS than we are, because what it's going to do is create a whole lot of resentment," he said.
After leaving Market Street Coffee, Senator Sharma said he would be travelling to Cooma via Brown Mountain.
"I haven't driven up the road for four or five years, but I've heard from a lot of people it's dangerous, it's in poor shape, and the timeline for repairs is too long, mobile coverage is limited," Senator Sharma said.
"And it's a vital connection for the Bega Valley as it's a way up to Cooma and Canberra.
"I'm obviously here with our Liberal candidate Jo van der Plaat, and I think we will be talking more about how we will look at fixing up that road along Brown Mountain."
