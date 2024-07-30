Community cafe feeds funds back into Bemboka

Ten community groups have been given a boost thanks to the volunteers from the Bemboka Sports, Social and Recreation Club.
After another successful year, the not-for-profit club held a function on July 20 to present cheques to the recipients of this year's Bemboka community donations.
Recipients included the Bemboka Primary School, Show Society, Soccer Club, Garden Club, Pony Club, Senior Citizens Club, Rural Fire Brigade, Quilters, Community Hub and the Candelo Campdrafting Association.
The club said it had great feedback, both directly to the volunteer staff as well as very positive comments in the visitor book at the community cafe at Colombo Park.
"There is a fantastic group of volunteers who put their hand up on a regular basis to keep the cafe doors open," club president Roger Van Cornewal said.
"Many new families have moved into Bemboka town and surrounding areas and if anyone is up for volunteering for a couple of hours on a Tuesday to give our regulars a break, please call into the cafe.
"The club has a Centrelink volunteer work organisation number which may be of assistance," he said.
Roger said a lot of time and effort had been invested into the community cafe's offerings since its inception.
It's open every Tuesday from 10am-2pm and on the first Friday of the month from 5-9pm, serving up burgers, fish and chips, and toasties among other delights.
Any money raised after expenses goes back into the community.
If you haven't already paid it a visit, the cafe is located at the Colombo Park sports field on the Snowy Mountains Hwy, just on the edge of town.
"Please call in, you won't be disappointed," Roger said.
