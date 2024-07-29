Highlighting the dangers of being a park ranger

Did you know being a park ranger is one of the world's most dangerous professions?
The International Ranger Federation, with The Thin Green Line Foundation, have recorded a staggering 140 ranger deaths worldwide in the last year.
Of those deaths, 27 per cent were attributed to homicides from the likes of poachers, loggers and insurgents.
Another 14 per cent were due to vehicle accidents.
The very real dangers of the job were also highlighted by the 26 per cent of ranger casualties arising from the animals they look to protect - elephants can be very dangerous.
Asia continued to be the region with the greatest number of ranger deaths each year (74), followed by Africa (42).
July 31 is World Ranger Day.
It's a day to celebrate the work undertaken by rangers and other park staff around the world in protecting our national parks and nature reserves.
It's also a day to remember those rangers who have lost their lives while working to maintain conservation reserves.
This year, Merimbula NPWS rangers, members of PAWA (Protected Area Workers Association) in conjunction with Longstocking Brewery held a fundraising trivia night to raise funds for the Thin Green Line Foundation.
The foundation is an Australian NGO that helps rangers and the families of rangers who have died in the line of duty in less fortunate countries than our own.
A great night was had by all with a packed house at Longstocking Brewery raising funds and awareness of the role park rangers play around the world.
Many local businesses and individuals donated prizes and PAWA thanked them all.
George Malolakis, a former NSW park ranger and member of PAWA, said rangers played a critical role in conservation as they were responsible for safeguarding natural, cultural and historical heritage.
"The International Ranger Federation recognises rangers as essential planetary health professionals for the critical tasks they perform, such as protection, conservation, biodiversity monitoring, visitor services, fire management, law enforcement, education, first responders, preventing zoonotic disease, community support and regulation of sustainable use.
"Even in a wealthy country such as Australia there are not enough rangers to protect and manage our reserves properly.
"In poorer countries it's even worse, as rangers often don't have suitable work clothing and basic equipment such as proper boots with which to protect their parks."
Mr Malolakis said it was estimated there were only 286,000 rangers and park staff worldwide, "a staggeringly low number of people to manage 16 per cent of the earth's surface".
The Thin Green Line Foundation provided equipment to park rangers and supports the widows and children of rangers who have died at work in poorer countries.
This assistance can prevent widows and children from leading a life of poverty.
You can assist by donating to The Thin Green Line at www.thingreenline.org.au.
