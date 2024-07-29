Investigations continue into triple fatality as police renew road safety call

Police have revealed that three young people who died in a car crash near Tarago on Sunday, July 28 were from the South Coast.
Investigations continued well into the night after the silver Hyundai SUV in which four people were travelling left Bungendore Road, some 8km west of Tarago at about 1pm and rolled before landing in grassland on its roof.
Three passengers, including two women aged 18 and 20 and a 20-year-old man, were trapped inside the vehicle, police said. They died at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.
The male driver, aged in his 20s, was able to free himself unassisted and was flown by rescue helicopter to Canberra Hospital with minor injuries. He will also undergo mandatory blood tests.
Recently appointed Hume Police District Commander, Superintendent Linda Bradbury, said it was a "horrific scene" for first responders.
"Any fatality that police go to is confronting," she said.
"The vehicle had left the roadway for factors still under investigation, rolled and landed on its roof."
Multiple paramedics, police rescue, general duties police, five RFS units and a group officer attended.
Bungendore Road was closed between the Collector Road turn-off, where the crash occurred, and the Capital Wind Farm gates west of the scene. Crash investigators were onsite for eight hours and the road was re-opened in the early hours of Monday, July 29.
Superintendent Bradbury said the occupants were known to each other. They had been travelling east from Canberra to the south coast when the crash occurred. The Goulburn Post understands the group was returning from a 21st birthday party.
Superintendent Bradbury said there was no insight yet into the crash's cause. The crash unit investigations included scene imagery and analysis, mandatory drug and alcohol testing of the driver, and examination of occupants' phones.
Police will also interview the driver who remains in a stable condition in Canberra Hospital.
Superintendent Bradbury said Sunday's crash was the sixth road fatality in the Southern police region within two weeks. One of those was on Taralga Road, near Goulburn on July 24 when a male passenger aged in his eighties died after a Mitsubishi Pajero left the road and struck a tree.
"There's a lot that police and the Centre for Road Safety do to reduce road trauma but we really need the community's help to decrease it and the unacceptable loss of life that affects the families, friends, the community and emergency services workers," she said.
"That's about driving to road conditions, don't speed or drive fatigued or under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or use handheld devices when driving. It's not just about breaking the law, it's about saving your own and others lives."
While not speculating on the cause of Sunday's crash, the commander said the Goulburn Highway Patrol office dealt with the highest number of speeding infringements in NSW. She attributed this to police detection and in part, the two major highways.
Superintendent Bradbury said she felt for the victims of Sunday's crash, their families and friends, the impact on the south coast and Tarago communities.
Police provide "numerous" support services and debrief session for officer who attend traumatic scenes. Commissioner Karen Webb has also established a health, safety and wellbeing unit.
Tarago Bushfire Brigade posted on social media that attending "crashes like this are tragic".
"They not only affect the lives of those involved but also the community members who were first on the scene, our volunteer firefighters, local paramedics, police, fire and rescue and Toll rescue helicopter crews," the post stated.
Later on Sunday afternoon, the RFS also attended a crash on nearby Taylors Creek Road where traffic had been diverted.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the Bungendore Road crash. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.