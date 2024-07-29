Sights set on Bill Turner Cup as Eden Marine High soccer team heads to Albury

He's usually the maths head teacher at Eden Marine High, but Paul Gilbert has adopted the role of soccer coach, taking students to compete in the under 15s Bill Turner Cup.
The Bill Turner School Football knockout competition will see its round of 32 and round of 16 being held on July 31 and August 1 in Albury.
After defeating Bega High School 3-0, Moruya High School 2-0, and Carroll College in Broulee 2-0, St John Paul II Catholic College was the one team standing in Eden's way if it wanted to make the 2024 Albury Football Festival.
After falling behind early, Eden switched on to take a 2-1 lead at half-time with goals to Daniel Dunne and Ralph Warren.
With some half-time focus, the Eden team stretched its lead to 3-1 by forcing errors from the opposition's defence.
Lance Bedford scored from persistent midfield play, Stuart Allenby, Ryder Best, and Tate Maguire gave a defensive effort, goalkeeper Chaise Rootsey tipped the ball over the bar in the final seconds, and the Far South Coast team won 3-2.
"The Bill Turner Cup has been running since 1979, and we're going over there as one of the final 32 teams in the whole competition, which extends from teams up in Cairns to all the way to teams in Geelong," coach Gilbert said.
"We've won our way through to this competition by winning the ACT-South Coast competition so far, and now we've got this opportunity.
"On Wednesday we're playing Western Heights High from Geelong."
Gilbert said the players were a real credit to their home soccer clubs of Eden, Merimbula and Wolumla, based on the effort they had provided during lunchtime training sessions with assistant coach and PDHPE teacher Jasmine Lefel.
"It had led to a huge organisational plan for a school like us to get to Albury for a week, so I'd offer thanks to the staff at school, the principal, who get behind things like this," he said.
"We've got a number of families coming out to Albury.
"It's enormously expensive to run a trip over, and parents have jumped in and said they'll contribute transport and are driving across collectively.
"And the school's done some pretty heavy subsidising of the trip to make it possible for everybody to go for the six hour drive."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.