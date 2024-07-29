Downsizing to over 50s community might help with the cost of living

Downsizing can be an overwhelming decision, but with the cost of living and housing crisis, moving into an over 50s community comes with benefits.
Whether it's being walking distance from Coast Wok & Grill restaurant, or a stone's throw from Eden's 18-hole championship golf course, many have found the move had added to their quality of life.
On Saturday, August 3, from 9.30am, owner and operator of over 50s community Eden Gardens Lifestyle Estate Lincoln Place will be hosting an information session for those wanting to know more about downsizing to a land lease community.
Current Eden Gardens residents will be available to answer any questions about the estate and land lease living, while guests, including family and friends, will be invited to walk through the display homes and around the estate.
Located on the fairway of the Eden Golf Club, the secure estate provides affordable, architecturally designed, low-maintenance homes with amenities including a clubhouse featuring a lounge and barbecue area, positioned within landscaped grounds.
Having partnered with the adjacent Eden Sports and Recreation Club, residents can access the facilities including The Coast Bar, golf course, and bowling green.
In a land lease community, you own the home but lease the land on which the home sits, paying a weekly fee to the community operator.
Matt Jennings, the general manager of sales at Lincoln Place Communities said not having council rates, strata or any of those associated fees definitely helped with the cost of living for their resident cohort.
"At the information session we will have an interactive presentation where attendees will get a first hand knowledge about our thoughtfully-designed homes, a little bit about the community, and how our land lease model works," he said.
"Following the presentation, we will also have a Q and A, which will give an opportunity for any questions people may have, and at the conclusion to the session there will be an opportunity for attendees to carry out home inspections."
For more information or to register, click here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.