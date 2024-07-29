Speed drills for young Bega Valley athletes

A large group of energetic young Bega and Merimbula athletes were put through their paces recently, quite literally.
Paul Nancarrow a level IV sprints coach and former Sydney Roosters and Newcastle Jets premiership-winning sprints and conditioning coach, hosted a number of clinics focusing on speed and agility.
Around 100 juniors as well as a group of under 18s Bega Roosters took part in the Fit for Sport sessions held in both Merimbula and Bega.
Participants learnt aspects of speed training including dynamic warm ups, how to accelerate, balance and power, rhythm and technique, and deceleration and change of direction work.
"I love the South Coast clinics," Nancarrow said afterwards.
"There are always a few gems unearthed on every trip and this trip was no different.
"Local sport is certainly in a very healthy state."
Despite a fresh start to the morning where the temperature sat at zero during the set up, Nancarrow said it eventually warmed up for the first group.
"Fantastic energy and enthusiasm where we worked on improving their balance, speed, power, acceleration and movement patterns," he wrote on his Facebook page following the trip to the Bega Valley.
"A superb effort from everyone involved right across the day."
The Bega session completed four days of South Coast clinics, which also took in Moruya and Narooma.
"Great to see so many regulars come back for more work looking to improve their acceleration, balance and learning how to apply force in order to move faster across the ground," Nancarrow said following his session with players from the Narooma rugby league and soccer clubs.
