Police recover stolen car following Bega Aboriginal Land Council break-in

Police have recovered a significant amount of stolen property as part of an ongoing investigation into a break and enter offence on the state's South Coast.
The Bega Aboriginal Land Council reported the break-in and theft from its Gipps St offices occurred sometime Wednesday night, July 24.
The items stolen included the brand new vehicle that was about to be put to use in a program for learner drivers across the district.
Also stolen from the LALC office were several televisions, laptops, VR headsets and cash.
The coffee machine the youth used in their coffee van training cafe was also stolen, and there was also significant damage to the inside of the building.
Police were called to the office on Thursday morning, July 25, and began an investigation into the incident.
Following extensive inquiries, about 6pm Friday, July 26, police executed a search warrant at an address on Norman Avenue, Bega, where a significant number of suspected stolen items - including the car and many other items taken from the Gipps Street address - were recovered.
A spokesperson for the Bega LALC said they were "devastated" by the burglary and were hopeful much of the stolen property could be recovered and returned.
However, it was not known at this stage how much damage had been caused to the car and other items, and physical damage to the offices also had to be assessed.
Police said on Tuesday that no charges had been laid yet, but the investigation was ongoing.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information into the incident was urged to contact South Coast Police District, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
