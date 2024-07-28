Business excellence awarded at black tie gala

"Do what your heart tells you to do...and go big or go home!"
So enthused Longstocking Brewery manager Ben Bayliss, the popular winner of Outstanding Business Leader at the 2024 Bega Valley Business Awards.
Glitz, glamour and plenty of sparkles filled the Club Sapphire auditorium on Saturday night, July 27, for the black tie gala event.
It saw the best of the region's businesses and business leaders celebrated in the second annual awards night.
The night was hosted by the Bega Valley Business Forum, the body representing the shire's various chambers of commerce.
Representatives from those chambers, as well as media partners and local politicians presented awards as the 300 guests enjoyed canapes, a two-course meal - and rather a few cold beverages.
Ben Bayliss was the night's final awardee.
He told the audience he had previously been a painter and decorator and thanked Longstocking Brewery owners Peter and Joey for taking him on.
"I came here as a drummer for a gig and went home with the job," he said with a laugh.
He also left the audience with some sage advice that was once passed on to him as a young employee.
"Always do something for free for someone else, and always put your name to your work."
Just as popular a winner was the Outstanding Young Business Leader Lillian Britton.
Lillian works at the Cobargo Hotel and is a celebrated up-and-coming chef who studied at TAFE Bega.
Other popular individual awardees included Scott Schuck from Toast Cafe in Pambula and Tayla Wilson from Tulgeen Disability Services.
President of the Bega Valley Business Forum Nigel Ayling said this second year of the awards saw an incredible number of nominations and votes from the public.
More than 1600 nominations for 600 businesses were received, which had to be whittled down to find the 54 finalists.
Then when the shortlist went to a public vote, more than 1600 votes were received.
Mr Ayling said it was not a popularity contest though, with secret shoppers, online research and reviews, and assessment of online presence also taken into account.
A number of the category winners will now go through to the Far South Coast Business Awards, to be held in September.
Excellence in Innovation and Sustainability
Tathra Eco Camp
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion
Tulgeen Disability Services
Outstanding Community Organisation
Sapphire Community Pantry
Excellence in Construction, Trades and Services
Pambula Tiles and Bathware
Excellence in Retail
Swannies Clothing Co
Excellence in Health, Beauty and Wellness
In 2 Skin Cosmetics
Excellence in Professional Services
CBA Merimbula
Excellence in Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing
Buckajo Flowers
Excellence in Hospitality
Toast Cafe Pambula
Outstanding Visitor Experience
Great Southern Trike Tours
Employer of Choice
Bendigo Bank - Pambula
Excellence in Micro Business
Eastwood's of Bermagui
Excellence in Small Business
Sapphire Coast Kitchens
Excellence in Large Business
IRT Home Services
Outstanding Male Employee
Scott Schuck - Toast Pambula
Outstanding Female Employee
Tayla Wilson - Tulgeen Disability Services
Outstanding Business Leader
Ben Bayliss - Longstocking Brewery
Outstanding Young Business Leader/Employee
Lillian Britton - Cobargo Hotel
