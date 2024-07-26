Colourful creatures welcome visitors to Tura library

A gorgeous colourful mural created by three young women now welcomes visitors to the Tura Marrang Library.
The mural was officially launched on Friday, July 26, with two of the three artists in attendance.
Bianca Bellicanta, Lucinda Thurston and Indigo Murray spent just over a month creating the large artwork that depicts a range of creatures and scenery Bega Valley locals will find familiar.
Bianca said the inspiration for the artwork was to pay homage to local flora and fauna in a way that would "delight and excite" all generations of library visitors well into the future.
"Lucinda designed the piece," Bianca said.
"But we didn't realise just how big the wall was until we started!"
Library officer at Tura Marrang Natalie Martin-Remmert introduced the artwork on Friday, saying it had been part of the original concetp plan for the library's courtyard space that was completed in 2023.
The outdoor space has numerous wall hangings, plants, tables and chairs, a children's interactive play wall - and views of the ocean.
Natalie said it made for a lovely space in which to enjoy the library's services and had been well used since its opening.
She pointed out how Bianca, as leader of the Bush and Us project, had secured funding for the 11-metre-long mural through the Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation's Backing the Future initiative.
Bianca said Bush and Us was a youth and community engagement program with an environmental and sustainability focus.
She said they conduct school programs in conjunction with the Social Justice Advocates and host monthly nature journaling workshops.
However, the group also took great pleasure in supporting young and emerging artists in the region - "anything that connects people to the community".
"We truly live in such a beautiful place and we wanted to celebrate our nature in a colourful and fun way for all ages to enjoy for years to come," Bianca said.
"It was also a way of supporting local young emerging artists in the shire.
"Working with such talented artists was exciting, particularly watching them detail animals and plants with such skill.
"We are very thankful to the Tura Marrang Library for making this dream a reality."
Learn more about Bush and Us via its Instagram account @bushandus
