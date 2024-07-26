Bega sports complex construction delay, police station update

While demolition of the Bega Indoor Stadium went ahead at pace, work on the site has since stalled.
Following questions to the Bega Valley Shire Council, ACM has learnt the halt was caused by a delay in the issuing of a construction certificate.
While the development application to redevelop the Bega Rec Ground's facilities was approved previously, a construction certificate needed to be issued prior to any building work taking place.
Council said "an unfortunate delay" with the issuing of the construction certificate for the Bega Sporting Complex was due to external issues impacting the lead architectural consultant.
"To mitigate the situation, council took on direct engagement of the project certifier and some subconsultants when the issue came to light," council's director of assets and operations Ian Macfarlane said.
"The required documentation has now been collated and is under review.
"It is expected the construction certificate will be issued very shortly."
Meanwhile, another project on pause in Bega looks like remaining so for at least another month.
Work on the $16million Bega Police Station halted on March 19 when lead builder Project Coordination entered voluntary administration, leaving around 14 projects across the ACT and NSW in limbo.
Recent correspondence with NSW Police confirmed creditors meetings had been held on April 2 and June 27.
However, a third meeting of creditors had now been scheduled for August 29 and, as such, an administrators report "has not been received to date" a NSW Police spokesperson confirmed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.